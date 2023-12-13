The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

'We apologise': Swimmers locked out in summer heat

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated December 13 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The outside pool at the Canberra Olympic complex was closed to the public during the hot conditions of Tuesday afternoon due to a staff shortage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.