The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

I've struggled with weight my whole life and I'm sick of fat positivity

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
December 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I have never been more relieved about the health of an influencer in my life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.