Five APS agencies vote 'yes' on enterprise agreements

By Miriam Webber
December 19 2023 - 5:30am
Five Australian Public Service agencies have voted up their enterprise agreements, endorsing the Albanese government's pay offer of 11.2 per cent over three years.

