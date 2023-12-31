Best of the South Coast: pubs and hotels with delicious food and views

Are you travelling along the South Coast but have no clue where to stop for lunch or afternoon bevvies?
Here's a curated list of some of the highest-rated hotels, as voted by locals themselves, with classic feeds and special offerings accompanied by often-breathtaking views.
Lovingly known as The Drom by locals, the pub is located south of Narooma near the charming inland village Tilba Tilba. It's open all week and all year except Christmas Day. On Mondays, the pub stays open till late for local firefighters to have a well-deserved post-training drink.
"We're a colourful pub full of colourful characters. What makes us special, we think, is that the people make the town, and the Drom is the literal and emotional heart of this place," pub co-owner Susan Gray said. "You can feel it as soon as you walk in the door."
Ms Gray said they had put much effort into having their own Tilba Brewing Co beer and rhubarb gin to go with their food.
The hotel is also on a mission to promote the local live music and arts culture. As a result, it promises free live music every Sunday afternoon, rain or shine, all year round.
"It's important to us, and the locals and tourists love it - we even have several talented musos on our staff. We have a donated acoustic guitar on the wall, and they will break into an impromptu jam session now and then, often with a visiting tourist or two joining in," Ms Gray said.
"And all this is only three hours and about 130 years away from Canberra."
With a contemporary Australian menu, award-winning craft beers brewed on-site and soothing views, the Milton Hotel is a restored historic pub in the centre of town.
It prides itself on not having gambling distractions. Instead, it has plenty of comfortable seating, warm lighting and a mouth-watering selection of proteins, all cooked in its wood-fire oven. Its kitchen is one of the recipients of the Good Food Guide's chef's hat this year.
"I don't know many other breweries that have hatted restaurants. It's nice to step that game up a little bit," venue manager Dean Pitt said.
Mr Pitt said the hotel was an extension of their own personal hospitality as they like to satiate guests with beers they like to drink and food the way they like to cook it.
"We're just doing what we love. It's very homely and everything's really tasty," he said. "We don't have games rooms, there's no pokies. What we're trying to do here is create a venue where people can come and sit, talk and hang out."
Canberrans are good of supporters of the Milton's home brews. Vendors around town, (Plonk and Brew Nation) have Dangerous Ales beers on tap and in the fridge.
Why not pay a visit to the place it comes from? Try its most popular beers - the Crispy Boi Lager and the Backyard Pale Ale.
Additionally, the Milton is soon going to have an outdoor cinema in January 2024.
The Lakeview Hotel, located within the heart of the Bega Valley Shire, slakes the thirst and appetites of more than 10,000 locals.
It's one of the most popular South Coast watering holes with an unrivalled location. It has seven motel rooms and the manager lives on site. It also has a public bar, bistro, gaming room, beer garden, bottle shop and a cellar.
"The hotel's long-term owners, Dennis Souter and Peter Toscam, had been running it for 15 years but felt the time was right for the hotel to have an injection of new energy and possible development in 2018 when [they] sold to the Macdougall family who operate hotels in Sydney," the hotel's licensee, Curt Pahl, said.
The location comes with some history as the original licence on the site was granted some 100 years ago.
"The hotel is an industry showpiece and offers high-quality food, beverage, accommodation and entertainment," Mr Pahl said.
This historic pub offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, blending history with coastal hospitality. The hotel is also family owned and managed.
With a focus on fresh seafood and great steaks, the menu includes a selection of ocean delights alongside classic pub favourites.
"The chefs are now cooking on real fire thanks to a recently installed wood-fired grill," owner Yannis Gantner said.
While the building has been tastefully updated, it's all about the stunning view of Horseshoe Bay and Guluga Mountain. It has waterfront accommodation, which was recently fully renovated and awarded best deluxe pub accommodation in NSW and Australia by the Australian Hotels Association in 2022.
"Rooms feature contemporary furnishings, with a coastal feel echoing the blues of the ocean, crisp bed linen and divine private ensuite bathrooms," Mr Gantner said. "The popular ocean view rooms have a private balcony overlooking the water. Relax with a glass of wine and watch whales frolic in the bay as the sun goes down."
This hotel has often featured in lists of best beachfront hotels in Australia. It was taken over in late 2015 by co-owners Cliff Wallis and Sayaka Mihara. They have since done a major renovation of the whole property.
It didn't take long to become the locals' beloved watering hole with a lively atmosphere, great views and a wonderful pub menu. Our resident explorer Tim The Yowie Man has penned quite a few words on this iconic pub.
The owners' claim to fame is that they had removed all poker machines and gambling from the venue to concentrate on the traditional offerings of hotels: accommodation, food and beverages.
"We're still going strong despite the predictions of many," Mr Wallis said.
Ms Mihara said, "We are currently on the last stage of renovation - a small theatre/events space."
