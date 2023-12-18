The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Is Nathan Lyon now considered Canberra's greatest cricketer?

By Jasper Bruce and Oliver Caffrey
Updated December 18 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nathan Lyon has firmed as the greatest cricketing export in Canberra's history and Australian captain Pat Cummins believes the former Wests star could join the late Shane Warne in passing 700 Test wickets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.