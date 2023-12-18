Is Nathan Lyon now considered Canberra's greatest cricketer?

Nathan Lyon has firmed as the greatest cricketing export in Canberra's history and Australian captain Pat Cummins believes the former Wests star could join the late Shane Warne in passing 700 Test wickets.
Lyon became just the third Australian to claim 500 Test scalps in the win against Pakistan in Perth, joining legendary pair Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).
It's a remarkable rise after moving to Canberra as a teenager to joins Wests and play in the Cricket ACT pathway system before shifting to Adelaide to get his breakthrough moment.
Cricket ACT named its team of the century earlier this year to celebrate the sport's 100 years in the capital, with the final XI boasting players like Michael Bevan, Brad Haddin, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Solway.
Lyon was an obvious choice after he captained Wests during one of the club's golden eras as we as playing for the ACT Comets while he worked as a groundsman at Manuka Oval.
Bevan, the former champion batsman known as a one-day international master, is widely considered the greatest Canberra player to represent Australia.
But with Lyon now chasing McGrath's 563 and with Cummins tipping him to be in hot pursuit of Warne, the off-spinner is making a case to snatch the title from Bevan.
"Watching Nathan's career has been an immense source of pride for the entire Western Districts family, and we are proud to have been a small part of his journey to greatness," Wests life member Mathew Allen said.
"From about 40 people back at Jamison watching his debut Test and first ball wicket of [Kumar] Sangakkarra, to various members of the club following him around Australia, to South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and numerous Ashes tours to the United Kingdom, Wests have been a constant support to Nathan for his entire career.
"He remains friends with many Wests players, past and present and has been a source of inspiration and motivation for countless juniors through the club, following the path he carved for them and every other young aspiring kid around the country to represent Australia."
Lyon, 36, appears a strong chance to surpass McGrath in the coming years. He has previously flagged his desire to feature in a winning Ashes series in England. The next one is scheduled for 2027, when he would be 39.
"(The milestone) is something I'm very proud about," Lyon said after Australia's 360-run win in Perth on Sunday. "I don't think it's probably hit me yet.
"There's been a lot of hard work go into the journey. I've had a lot more bad days than good days.
"It was pretty special to be able to take 500 in the first Test back (from a calf injury)."
Cummins believes his long-time teammate could even reach 700 wickets, a marker only hit by legendary leg-spinner Warne and Sri Lankan tweaker Muttiah Muralitharan thus far.
"I still think you've got, say 40, 50 Test matches (left)," the Australian captain said to Lyon at a joint post-match press conference.
"That's four or five years, 10 (Tests) a year. You probably average what? Four a game? That's another couple hundred; 700."
Lyon claimed allrounder Faheem Ashraf to reach 500, having been stranded on 499 after the first innings.
Playing his first Test on return from the serious calf injury incurred on this year's Ashes tour, Lyon had multiple close calls earlier in the second innings.
Umpire Richard Illingworth denied two shouts for lbw either side of the tea break and a review for caught-behind on Ashraf was also unsuccessful.
But sending an lbw shout upstairs was enough to raise the milestone.
"Pat didn't want to review it," Lyon joked.
For good measure, Lyon (2-14) bowled Aamir Jamal later in the same over.
Lyon's first wicket proved the beginning of the end for Pakistan, who slumped to 7-79 and were all out only three overs later.
After being plucked out of relative obscurity to make his Test debut in Sri Lanka in 2011, Lyon has become Australia's greatest offspinner across 123 matches.
Now, he sits eighth all-time for most Test wickets taken, with formidable West Indies quick Courtney Walsh (519) next in his sights.
1. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800
2. Shane Warne (Australia) - 708
3. Jimmy Anderson (England) - 690*
4. Anil Kumble (India) - 619
5. Stuart Broad (England) - 604
6. Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 563
7. Courtney Walsh (West Indies) - 519
8. Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 501*
(* denotes: still playing)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.