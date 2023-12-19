'You've survived': The objects that shaped 2024's top Australians

For ACT Australian of the Year Joanne Farrell, the steel hammer on display at the National Museum of Australia is a symbol of survival.
She purchased the tool more than 23 years ago near the end of her apprenticeship in the male-dominated construction industry.
"It was a turning point for me," she said.
"Whilst I still wasn't fully accepted on the sites that I went on and I was still the only female, I've learned enough and was able to do enough that I had earned it, essentially. And so it was just a moment for me to sort of say, you've survived."
Now, the steel hammer and an industry hard hat are among the meaningful objects chosen by Australian of the Year state and territory recipients on display at the museum.
Alongside Ms Farrell's hammer and hard hat, there is a compass that guided South Australian of the Year Tim Jarvis across the Antarctic in 2013 as he recreated the journey of Irish explorer Ernest Shackleton.
There is also a pair of child's shoes that belong to Victorian Australian of the Year and Indigenous health leader Janine Mohamed.
The objects aim to give visitors a glimpse into the lives and achievements of the recipients.
Since Ms Farrell finished her apprenticeship, she has not only become a qualified carpenter and builder but also the founder of a non-profit that helps women develop a career in the industry.
Her organisation Build Like A Girl connects women with training and employment within the construction industry and provides them with mentoring.
But while Ms Farrell has achieved many milestones, she said much more needed to be done to create meaningful change within the industry.
Ms Farrell said plenty of effort has gone into encouraging women to take up a trade but much less was being done to address the culture in the industry as well as retention rates.
She said the the dropout rate for first-year female apprentices was 74 per cent.
"What we're finding is that because there are cultural issues that are still so entrenched, and it's still so male-dominated, that the women are entering the industry, but within 12 months, they're leaving again," she said.
"So we're actually not shifting so much."
Construction is the most male-dominated industry in the country, with some alarming statistics around suicide and addiction.
But Ms Farrell said efforts to combat these issues have been "piecemeal". She said the problem needed to be tackled from all sides.
"It's got to be through government. It's got to be through organisations, people like myself who stand there and say, 'let's actually do something different, let's bring more people in, that haven't been allowed in here historically before, who are actually probably going to help us improve the place'," she said.
"It's women, it's neurodiversity, it's gender diversity, it's racial diversity. It's every single spectrum and we're not allowing that because we don't think that's normal. For me ... there's no such thing as normal."
Ms Farrell's Build Like A Girl boasts diversity both in office and on the ground, with 50 per cent of the team born overseas.
"I think that our point of difference is ... we want the people who have largely been forgotten about historically in our industry and we're the ones opening the door saying, come and work with us," she said.
Yet, despite Ms Farrell's achievements, she still faces criticism every day.
She now hopes that the objects she has put on display can start a conversation.
"I'd really love for a little girl to come and see it and look up and say I want to do that as well," she said.
"And even if it's only one little girl, I'll be happy with that, because that's a win."
The exhibition will be displayed at the museum until February 11, after which it will go on tour around the country.
