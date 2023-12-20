Haig Park Village Christmas markets are open on Sunday

Pick up your last-minute Christmas needs at the Haig Park Village Christmas markets on Sunday from 8am.
Grab some fresh produce, beautiful blooms, artisan breads, deli products and meats, treats as well as delicious food in the surroundings of leafy Haig Park.
There's also handmade and artisan items to buy for a unique Christmas present.
Plus free arts and crafts and garden games throughout the day and live entertainment.
The markets are open from 8am to 2pm on Sunday.
