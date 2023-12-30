Woody Allen's domestic French thriller a return to form for director

One day, Fanny happens to come across an old high school friend, Alain (Niels Schneider), in the street. He is now a writer, he tells her, and he always had a crush on her. They start having lunch together - with a shared interest in literature and their past, they have plenty to talk about. And, perhaps inevitably, they begin a sexual relationship. Jean begins to get suspicious when he can't reach Fanny by phone, eventually hiring a private investigation firm to tail Fanny. And things get more serious from there.