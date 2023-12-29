Albanese's tactical decisions have come to wag the nation's strategic tail

One can, at one level, understand a determination on the part of Israel to deal with the menace and hatred of Hamas once and for all. But, as Israel complains, members of Hamas live amid a general population, flourishing in part because of the everyday practical discriminations and ill-treatment from the IDF and Israeli officials. A "right to self-defence" - a very foolish phrase used by Penny Wong when Hamas, whatever it is, is not a state actor - does not involve a right to fire indiscriminately into a crowd, a street, a school or a hospital which may contain some member of Hamas. Nor does it involve the withholding of vital supplies needed to sustain the civilian population, even if there is a risk that some of it may feed Hamas members. Indeed, members of Hamas may have shown themselves to be brutal and merciless, as IDF soldiers sometimes are. But they are not "animals" as some have said, and they have not, individually or collectively, forfeited the right to life.