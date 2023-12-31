'A fundamental human right': Police association endorses VAD

The ACT's police union has endorsed voluntary assisted dying saying police "all too often" attend the scene of a suicide and find a note attributing a terminal illness as a reason.
The Australian Federal Police Association said it believed if legislation was introduced in a controlled manner with appropriate safeguards it would be valuable.
The association said this was especially the case if it stopped one person from dying by suicide resulting in a police investigation and full coronial process.
"The AFPA accepts the tragic reality that people will commit suicide and will continue to do so regardless of VAD legislation," the submission said.
"VAD is about giving someone with a terminal, life-ending medical condition an option to manage their end-of-life process, which should be a fundamental human right."
The association, in a submission to an inquiry, said attendance at a suicide scene was traumatic for officers. Police are required to investigate the circumstances behind a death by suicide on behalf of the ACT Coroner.
"This process can be traumatic for the investigating officer and participants in the investigation as the investigation will look into the history of the deceased, which may cause mental trauma or distress for all involved," the submission said.
"It's not unusual for investigating officers to locate correspondence written by the deceased outlining health issues, such as a terminal illness, with the deceased person explaining they have committed suicide due to their life-ending health diagnosis and fear of ongoing suffering, loss of dignity and choosing to end their life on their terms."
The submission said the introduction of voluntary assisted dying would give people the choice to die with dignity in an environment of their choice.
"If emotion, personal views and beliefs are removed, the bill is solid and considered legislation with appropriate safeguards to ensure that the legislation isn't abused or misused," the submission said.
The association's only recommendation was the ACT government review and produce a report on the legislation every year for the first three years it is in place, rather than three years after it is enacted.
The association also said a review should take place every two years following the first three years and then every five years once the legislation had been in place for 10 years.
The association's submission is one of 79 to be published as part of an inquiry into the ACT's proposed bill.
A select Legislative Committee has been established to inquire into the ACT's government's proposed voluntary assisted dying legislation. Public hearings are likely to be held as part of the inquiry shortly with the committee required to hand down its report by the end of February.
Human Rights Minister Tara Cheyne is hopeful the bill will pass in the first half of 2024, meaning Canberrans would be able to access voluntary assisted dying by the end of 2025 as it would take effect 18 months after passing the ACT's parliament.
