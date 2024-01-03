The Canberra Times
And into Canberra they roll, ahead of massive Summernats car festival

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 4 2024 - 5:30am
In a military-like logistics operation within the baking heat of an AIS carpark, dozens of scrutineers began the arduous task of assessing some 2700 cars from all over the country for Canberra's annual Summernats street machine festival.

