The geek makes plans to inherit the earth

Julian wonders where all the adverbs have gone. "Everyone is going quick or doing it real soon. In fact, if you Google 'Where have all the adverbs gone?' you'll find enough reading for a long Sunday morning. Then there's 'lose' vs 'loose'. In a fit of crossness I once searched online for both words and counted up all the examples I found, to reveal that in my sample these words were misused more often than they were correct. One guy didn't want to loose his girlfriend, though I think he should have."