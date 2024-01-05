The geek makes plans to inherit the earth

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
In the hours before the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami that killed more than 220,000 people, elephants, leopards and monkeys in a Sri Lankan wildlife reserve were seen rushing to higher ground before waves of almost 10 metres engulfed the nation.
In 2012 scientists studying the behaviour of goats grazing on the slopes of Sicily's Mt Etna observed them sprinting toward lower ground long before a violent and unforeseen volcanic eruption spewed forth thousands of tons of lava and gas.
And in news just to hand, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and one of the richest people on the planet, is spending almost $300 million on a sprawling 1400-acre Hawaiian compound featuring an enormous underground doomsday bunker with a blast-resistant door and several years' worth of energy and food supplies.
We've known for millennia that animals have an uncanny knack for detecting impending danger. But it's only now we are witnessing that same preternatural ability in that special sub-species of humans, the uber-rich.
Forget custom-built mega-yachts and private jets. The latest status symbols among the billionaire elite are survival bunkers - subterranean utopias in remote locations furnished with marble benchtops, biometric security systems, plush leather sofas and enough food and power to endure the longest nuclear winter.
Demand for these escape hatches, particularly among the immortality-obsessed Silicon Valley billionaire class, has been growing ever since the pandemic exposed how vulnerable humanity remains despite all its technological accomplishments.
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel is a typical example. Having expressed interest in undergoing blood transfusions from younger people to extend his lifespan, the vampiric-leaning Thiel has bought up tracts of New Zealand land the size of lower Manhattan as a bolthole for himself and others should civilisation collapse.
Nuclear war, climate change, a lethal pandemic, an unprecedented solar flare, an unstoppable asteroid or the threat of artificial intelligence or an alien invasion? Doomsday scenarios matter less to the world's super-rich than doomsday planning. And therein lies a vital lesson for the rest of us.
Ever noticed how our new breed of billionaires enjoy portraying themselves as comic book superheroes devoted to saving mankind? Enormous wealth bestows power and influence. But it also exaggerates all those eccentricities and adolescent fantasies the rest of us don't have time to entertain.
Elon Musk is going to transplant our species to a transformed Mars. Jeff Bezos wants billions of us living in glass spheres floating among the stars. Zuckerberg, who foresees humanity living in a digital "metaverse" of his own design, sports an absurd haircut deliberately styled on his personal hero, the Roman dictator Augustus Caesar.
This race among the uber-rich to build bunkers to survive any apocalypse proves they are just as human as the rest of us. When it comes to the crunch, self-interest will always win out. But it's also clear these loaded superheroes see themselves as the rightful custodians of future civilisation.
While the rest of us will be condemned to fending for ourselves in a world bereft of leadership and resources, they will survive Armageddon sipping Evian water before emerging from their underground refuges wielding disproportionate power and influence over the rebuilding process.
What the billionaire bunker trend tells us is that the global elite have little faith in the idea that a collective effort might stave off the many challenges facing humanity.
Instead of directing their riches to benefit everyone (conservative estimates suggest 10 per cent of the wealth of the world's 2700 billionaires could wipe out global poverty almost overnight), they're opting for individual strategies that prioritise their own safety and potential futures.
Douglas Rushkoff, an American digital media theorist, has described how he was summoned several years ago to a desert meeting with a group of tech billionaires and hedge fund managers. He thought they wanted to hear his theories about technology's Next Big Thing. But what they really wanted to know was how to survive a future collapse of civilisation.
Locked in their bunkers, how would they maintain control over their security teams when the going got tough? Would they need special combination locks to protect food supplies? How would they keep at bay the starving hordes massing outside their bunkers?
Self-preservation is wired into our genes. We can't blame billionaires for being captive to the same urge. But think about it. Mark Zuckerberg's obsession with Augustus Caesar doesn't stop with a bizarre haircut or even naming one of his children August. The man also used to end meetings at Facebook by uttering "Domination!"
Seriously, do we really want the geek to inherit the earth?
THEY SAID IT: "For them, the future of technology is really about just one thing: escape." - Douglas Rushkoff, author of Survival of the Richest
YOU SAID IT: When John railed against the mangling of English by jargon, buzzwords and misuse, you responded in droves. Almost 150 comments arrived in The Echidna's inbox - too many to reproduce here.
Among your pet peeves was "impacting" instead of "affecting". Old Donald from Lake Macquarie writes: "My number one enemy is 'impact'. It has swallowed the entire domain of the nouns/verbs 'effect' and 'affect'. They appear to have left the room, as the saying goes." Likewise Richard, who writes: "I am totally sick of people, things, stuff etc being 'impacted' when they have actually been 'affected'. If a nail could speak, it would tell you exactly what being impacted felt like."
Julian wonders where all the adverbs have gone. "Everyone is going quick or doing it real soon. In fact, if you Google 'Where have all the adverbs gone?' you'll find enough reading for a long Sunday morning. Then there's 'lose' vs 'loose'. In a fit of crossness I once searched online for both words and counted up all the examples I found, to reveal that in my sample these words were misused more often than they were correct. One guy didn't want to loose his girlfriend, though I think he should have."
Stafford from Catalina, NSW asks: "Why do we 'try and' do something? That suggests that we try and then we do. What is really being expressed is that we 'try to' do something."
Like many of you, Erik dislikes intensely the word "like" (sorry, I couldn't resist - John): "I think I have got over the people who always start a sentence, any sentence, with 'So'. I am now hating the masses who use 'like' at the start, middle and end of sentences. I find myself going into count mode, completely ignoring any content and instead concentrating on trying to avoid saying '15' or '20' or '65' when they finish their sentence."
Margaret from Armidale writes: "Two pet peeves: 'gift' used as a verb (what's wrong with 'give'?) and 'passed' instead of 'died' (passed where? Go?)"
Elizabeth from Ballarat suspects technology plays a role in the erosion of language: "The abomination that is autocorrect has a part in this. How often have you typed a word only to notice, as you press send, that it has helpfully changed it to something else? Embarrassingly worse is when you don't see this helpful substitution until the recipient replies. Then there is the deliberate slaughter of the language. A pet peeve of mine is people who throw 'myself' into inappropriate spots because they think it sounds erudite. Autocorrect changed peeve to peek, but luckily I saw it!"
Deborah's tongue-in-cheek offering raised a chuckle: "I love this edition on the decline of the English language, like, it is so awesome how you talk about like, flooding events and the use of like, unnecessary atrophies. Like yeah, your so on the mark. If I see one more superfluous apostrophe as in tomato's on a fruit shop sign (does the tomato own something?) or hear someone on television who supposedly knows what they're talking about, drop a 'like' into their spoken words or see your in a sentence when it should be you're, I'm going to start learning Swahili or something."
"'Going forward' drives me nuts," writes Margaret. "I think it has gone out of use and then some pollie or commentator says it again. Screech!"
Tim writes: "I was so delighted by 'rapid unscheduled disassembly'; it's given me many happy hours of quiet amusement. I immediately nominated this phrase to the Euphemism Hall of Fame. Another worthy contender is Operation Prosperity Guardian, the name of the latest US adventure in the Middle East. The way these two phrases scream out for mockery suggests that there may be some truth to the idea that Americans have trouble understanding the concept of irony. 'Journey' is also a peeve for me; the use of 'bathroom' meaning 'toilet' is another bugbear. Other linguistic crimes include the gradual destruction of 'imply' by 'infer' and 'speak about' by 'speak to', but I must stop harumphing - the dentist has warned me about the consequences of all this teeth-grinding."
"My pet hate word is 'uptick'," writes Deidre. "I think I started noticing its use at the start of the COVID pandemic. By the way, my partner asks me: 'If there is an uptick, does that mean there is also a downtick?' But why don't we hear about downticks?"
Giles takes issue with "ideate". "I first encountered 'ideate' and 'ideation' about 10 years ago and my skin crawled. I was invited to an Ideation Session with some salespeople for a pitch to sell advertising on a product I was working on. I had to ask what it was. Once I was told, I had to ask myself some serious questions about my life choices. The sheer irony of a notionally creative industry like advertising/marketing feeling the need to come up with a word to describe a meeting or conversation where ideas would be generated still astounds me. A decade on, the word still raises my blood pressure to Apple Watch alarm beeping levels." Breathe, Giles, breathe.
Bob from Scullin, ACT writes: "My current most hated expression, which has recently exploded in usage, is 'iconic'. Everything from sportsmen and cars to babies' nappies have become iconic. It is the laziest and most over-used form of expression in decades."
"Three basic problems undermine the correct use of English in Australia," writes Mimi. "The first is a generation of teachers which was never taught grammar at school. The second is our fear of silence between sentences when we speak. We need to fill the gap, perhaps because we fear our listeners will stop listening. The third influence is our patronage of all things American. And, you're correct, the ABC does nothing to stop the decline."
