Summernats City Cruise roars through Canberra

The Summernats festival has opened in Canberra with a parade of 500 cars roaring (sedately) through the city.
The line of exotic and imaginative vehicles took just under 15 minutes to pass the Sydney Building and then the Melbourne Building in the city centre.
Summernats owner Andy Lopez said it would be the biggest Summernats ever. He said he said that every year, and every year he walked away thinking it had been true.
The formal opening event was the parade of 500 cars down Northbourne Avenue to Civic and then back up to Exhibition Park in Canberra.
All along the route people watched and applauded as bizarre configurations of created vehicles drove past, some roaring, some gliding Chevy-like.
The cars plus drivers and passengers came from all over the country, and made up a contingent of 2700 cars at the exhibition centre. The gates to the public opened at 11am on Thursday and the festival continues until around 5pm on Sunday.
At the opening event, young and old ooh-ed and ah-ed.
A family from the Riverina said they had bought down their children for the first time to experience the event.
"I think its the best thing on during the summer holidays for the kids, I have an LC two-door Torona back at home. I'm still working, fingers crossed I'll have here next year," the father said.
Canberra locals were also in the crowd. One group said they were looking out for the "coolest and unique cars in the cruise - our favourite car is the Commodore.
"Two friends from the coast made the trip to Canberra to see their friend and they stopped by to watch the convoy.
"This is brilliant, it's our favourite thing about Canberra."
READ MORE:
Mr Lopez said Summernats brought economic benefits to the city "but we also like to think that we bring a social and cultural impact that is very different to how Canberra might often see itself".
"We do speak to a lot of people who live here in Canberra as well, so I think that for all of Canberra, Summernats is something for this city to be proud of," he said.
"It's the best and wildest car festival in the world, and that's not just us saying it. It's the way the automotive world sees it.
"It's something this city should be proud of."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.