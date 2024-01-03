The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Start your engines: Your full guide to what's on at Summernats 2024

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
January 4 2024 - 7:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sound of rumbling engines and the scent of burnouts is back in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.