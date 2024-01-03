Start your engines: Your full guide to what's on at Summernats 2024

The sound of rumbling engines and the scent of burnouts is back in town.
Canberra's 36th Summernats is on from Thursday January 4, with souped-up cars and Friday night's mega Aussie rock show in for a four-hour super concert.
Unfortunately, original headliner Jimmy Barnes isn't performing, but is reportedly making good progress after open-heart surgery. In his place will be Aussie rock legends Grinspoon as the headline act.
Showers are expected on Thursday but after that the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts three dry days with temperatures in the mid-20s.
Braddon will come alive on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at Summernats 36 with the Braddon Fringe Festival. Expanded to three nights for 2024, cars will be parked and cruise along the closed streets of Braddon (Lonsdale Street and parts of Mort and Elouera Streets) of an evening.
There's plenty more on. Here's your guide to 2024 Summernats:
Everyone in Canberra will be able to admire the hottest and most-hotted-up cars on Thursday.
Cars will cruise along Northbourne Avenue from noon, beginning at EPIC, heading down Flemington Road, the Federal Highway and then joining Northbourne Avenue southbound, before turning back via London Circuit.
Later, the schedule begins with 1500 horsepower burnout machines burning copious amounts of rubber smoke to lay claim as kings of Skid Row.
The Summernats Burnout Championship kicks off on Friday. Each burnout period must last for at least 60 seconds, with points deducted for breaks.
Three major national acts are scheduled to perform on Friday night, including the Screaming Jets, Night Train and ex-Sherbert frontman Daryl Braithwaite, who will again belt out his singalong crowd favourite, Horses. Grinspoon headlines.
Summernats' best mullet will be awarded on Saturday. Last year Tamzyn Dowell, 18, was the first woman to win the mane event and was crowned grand mullet champion.
On Sunday, the Grand Champion will be announced. It's a pretty tough title to grab. Last year's winner spent more than $750,000 on a 1978 Porsche 911.
Under the strict criteria set down by the late Chic Henry, a vehicle is only eligible for Summernats grand champion if judged as an elite top 10 show car, is popular in the people's choice awards, and performs strongly in the driving events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.