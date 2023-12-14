Aussie rock legends replace Jimmy Barnes at Summernats

Summernats organisers have worked some last-minute magic to secure Aussie rock legends Grinspoon as the headline act at next month's high-octane festival in Canberra, in the wake of Jimmy Barnes having to pull out due to his health battle.
Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez also confirmed tickets for Summernats36 were on track to sell out "some time between Christmas and New Year", even more swiftly than Summernats35.
Friday night at Summernats36 will now feature a massive line-up featuring Grinspoon, replacing Barnesy, as well as the scheduled program of The Screaming Jets and Daryl Braithwaite.
It's the second year in a row that Barnes has had to pull out of performing at Summernats due to health issues.
He was unable to perform at Summernats35 in January due to needing back and hip surgery.
Now the 67-year-old icon has had to cancel after having heart surgery this week and facing a long recuperation.
Mr Lopez said while it was a sad situation to have Barnes in hospital, he was pleased to be able to secure a rock act of the calibre of Grinspoon to replace him.
"We've had Jimmy perform at our other festivals and know how awesome he is but at the same time to be able to land absolute icons in Grinspoon is just amazing," he said.
Mr Lopez said it was Summernats' good fortune that Grinspoon were already on the road touring.
Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson was pumped.
"We're absolutely stoked to be coming to the 'Nats, and proud to step in for Jimmy Barnes while he gets on the mend. We haven't been to Canberra in a long time. It'll be great to hook up with Daryl Braithwaite and the Screaming Jets in front of that mad Summernats crowd," he said.
Summernats36 is on at Exhibition Park in Canberra from Thursday, January 4 to Sunday, January 7. Mr Lopez said tickets sales were going "really well".
"We sold out at Summernats this year on the Friday but for the next one we're looking to sell out some time between Christmas and New Year," he said.
Tickets can be found at summernats.com.au
