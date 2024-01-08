The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Jo Koy: The tokenistic Golden Globes choice who completely bombed

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
January 8 2024 - 6:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"The only positive to this is that we can be sure that he will never work again."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.