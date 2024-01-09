The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Drunk man accused of 'swinging genitals around' at supermarket staff

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 9 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Sumner leaves court on Tuesday. Picture by Hannah Neale
Darren Sumner leaves court on Tuesday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A man is accused of "swinging his genitals around in a circular motion" while drunk in a supermarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.