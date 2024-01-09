Drunk man accused of 'swinging genitals around' at supermarket staff

A man is accused of "swinging his genitals around in a circular motion" while drunk in a supermarket.
"I'm a grown man, I have no common sense," the 62-year-old said in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Darren Douglas Sumner, of Kambah, carried a pair of thongs, and wore socks with no shoes, as he was escorted into court by corrections officers.
In the middle of court proceedings, Sumner put the thongs on his feet, squishing the socks in between his toes to do so.
He faces charges of indecent exposure, drink-driving, and minor theft.
Sumner is yet to enter pleas.
A police document, tendered to the court, alleges that about 6.30am on Monday Sumner walked into Wanniassa shops and began yelling at staff at Coffee Guru.
He is accused of grabbing a full coffee cup and throwing it against the floor, before leaving
Three hours later Sumner allegedly returned to the shops and started verbally abusing staff at Coles.
At the front entrance of Coles, Sumner is accused of pulling down the front of his pants, grabbing and exposing his genitals to multiple staff members.
"The defendant began swinging his genitals around in a circular motion at the Coles staff before lifting his pants up ... and leaving," the document states.
It is alleged that about 10 minutes later, Sumner stole three bottles of spirits from BWS.
Sumner, driving a white Mitsubishi Triton, was then pulled over by police and arrested.
He is said to have returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.180, more than three times the legal limit.
On Tuesday, Legal Aid lawyer Ketinia McGowan argued Sumner should be granted bail to allow him to seek help for alcoholism.
"His criminal history reflects that of someone who has fallen off the wagon," she said.
"He has expressed the want to stay sober and he has expressed that he wants help and support to do that."
A prosecutor agued against this, saying Sumner had previously been granted bail last week for unrelated allegations.
"There is a very short time frame between being granted bail and going out and committing the alleged offences," the lawyer said.
Ultimately, Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker granted Sumner bail with conditions for him to attend rehabilitation for alcohol.
"You need to commit to some radical change now to put yourself in the best position going forward," Ms Walker told the man.
Sumner is set to face court again later this week.
