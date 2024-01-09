Is this missing element the beginning of the end for the lamb ad?

Over in Gen Z world, it's young inhabitants are interconnected online but struggle to hold a conversation 'IRL' (aka, in real life). But at least they're not in their early 30s, right? Over in Millennial world, they are are clinging onto any relevancy they may still have - "Are we saying 'slay' now?". And then poor Gen X - the ones that everyone seems to forget about - get cut off before they even make their point.