Raiders land prized Penrith recruit amid brace for generational change

Zac Hosking will move to Canberra on a three-year deal as the Raiders begin to bolster their back-row stocks.
Hosking has been granted an immediate release from the final year of his contract with the Penrith Panthers, allowing Ricky Stuart to land the 26 year old until the end of 2026.
The deal looms as a major coup for Canberra with captain Elliott Whitehead set to retire at the end of the season, while a specialist meeting this month could decide Corey Harawira-Naera's playing future.
"In the brief time we've known Zac, and through watching him play in the NRL over the last few seasons, it's evident that his work ethic, ability, and character will be great additions to our club," Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone said.
"He also adds some versatility to our squad having played several positions in his career and we're delighted to have him on board."
Hosking's deal means the Raiders have finally landed a back-rower as the club's forward pack braces for generational change.
Canberra's attempts to lure David Fifita from the Gold Coast Titans fell flat while interest in South Sydney's Keaon Koloamatangi came to no avail.
Hosking played 21 games for the Panthers last year, before watching their charge to grand final glory from the sidelines.
"We always knew keeping Zac at the club beyond 2024 would always be an uphill battle," Panthers chief executive Matt Cameron said.
"Making this decision now gives the club the opportunity to promote from within our full time squad."
