January meeting set to decide Raiders star's fate

A January meeting with a specialist could finally decide beleaguered Canberra Raiders star Corey Harawira-Naera's future.
Harawira-Naera needs his heart rhythm to return to normal before specialists will give him the all-clear to return to training following his sickening seizure midway through the year.
It's the final box the likeable New Zealand international needs to have ticked for a return, with January's results potentially deciding one way or another whether he'll be able to continue to play football.
The past six months have been massively frustrating for the 28-year-old, who collapsed while playing against South Sydney at Homebush on May 27.
He lay motionless on the ground, which led to the game being stopped, and he was rushed to hospital before being released the following morning.
He's had to undergo a series of tests since to try to get his career back on track.
Having been cleared from a concussion perspective, Harawira-Naera was held back by myocarditis, which led to high troponin levels - a heart enzyme marker that signals heart damage.
Those levels have finally come down, but now he needs to show his heartbeat has returned to normal before experts will give him the all-clear.
He had further tests last week when it was hoped he might finally get some good news, but his indefinite wait will continue for at least another six weeks before his next appointment in the New Year.
With the ordeal now stretching beyond six months since he first collapsed, Harawira-Naera has at least had time to come to terms with all possibilities.
When he spoke to The Canberra Times two weeks ago it came just after his troponin levels had come down, but he didn't want to allow himself to get too excited - just in case.
The Raiders have already moved to reassure Harawira-Naera he will still have a future with the club if he is forced to retire.
They've said there will be an off-field role of some sort for him - whether that's with the NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg or SG Ball teams was yet to be determined.
The Raiders have moved to apply for a salary cap exemption for Harawira-Naera in the meantime, which would allow them to bring in a like-for-like replacement if they can find one.
The NRL have indicated they would be open to the possibility - just as they were for St George Illawarra fullback Cody Ramsey.
Ramsey has been struck down with ulcerative colitis illness that ruled him out for the entire 2023 season.
While the Dragons were given salary cap relief to bring in a replacement, they were unable to find a suitable one to bring in.
Harawira-Naera has two more years left on his Raiders contract, which runs until the end of 2025.
