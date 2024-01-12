The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Inside story of how a 'cat café' had its kittens seized and shut within a week

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
January 12 2024 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a "cat cafe" that first gained attention because it didn't serve coffee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.