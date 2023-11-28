The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Why there'll soon be a 'desperate' need for new foster pet carers

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
November 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A critical shortage of feline vaccines has sparked an urgent call for new foster carers in the region to house about 150 cats who will need safe places to stay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.