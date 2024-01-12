The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Historic Gus' Place to close after 57 years

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated January 12 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the best-loved - and most significant - cafes in Canberra is to close.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.