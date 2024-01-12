The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Got your friendship bracelets? The Swiftie helping the Eras prep

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
January 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Murrells, pictured with her cat Frankie, has started an Etsy store selling Taylor Swift friendhship bracelet kits. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Hannah Murrells, pictured with her cat Frankie, has started an Etsy store selling Taylor Swift friendhship bracelet kits. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It was one line in a Taylor Swift song that started it all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.