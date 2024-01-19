Elvis from Priscilla's perspective

he film is based on Priscilla Presley's memoir Elvis and Me and Priscilla is an executive producer, so it's not surprising it's very sympathetic to her. Before she died, Elvis and Priscilla's daughter Lisa Marie read the script and called it "shockingly vengeful and contemptuous," and said her father came across as "a predator and manipulative". The finished film isn't quite as extreme as that. It's hard not to see Elvis as something of a predator and manipulator. He's shown as being very controlling of her life, making her stay inside their estate Graceland while he goes off to make films and perform (and carry on with other women). When she's pregnant, he says he wants a separation, then changes his mind shortly afterwards. But Elvis is not by any means portrayed as a pure villain.