Desperately Seeking Susan screening at CMAG on Saturday

The Madonna-fest continues at the Canberra Museum and Gallery with a screening of the 1985 film Desperately Seeking Susan starring Madonna and Rosanna Arquette.
Canberran Jerry Kirbell has kindly lent his Madonna collection to CMAG to help celebrate the superstar's four decades of music.
Madonna40: A Celebration is on show there until March 3, with Desperately Seeking Susan screening at 2pm on Saturday as part of the celebrations.
Tickets are selling fast via humanitix.com - the link is here.
