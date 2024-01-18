The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Dire police prediction comes to fruition

PB
Natalie Vikhrov
By Peter Brewer, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated January 18 2024 - 8:02pm, first published 6:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The dire, tragic prediction by a senior ACT police traffic officer who had been fed up and outspoken about hoon driving behaviour came to fruition late on Wednesday night when it's alleged an underage driver in a stolen car ran a red light and a passenger was killed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.