The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alleged drug trafficker pleads not guilty after cops allegedly find $32k

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 19 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A concreter has denied drug trafficking after police claim to have discovered $32,000 cash, illicit drugs, fireworks and hundreds of vapes in his home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.