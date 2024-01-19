Alleged drug trafficker pleads not guilty after cops allegedly find $32k

A concreter has denied drug trafficking after police claim to have discovered $32,000 cash, illicit drugs, fireworks and hundreds of vapes in his home.
Garry Snowden-Crowhurst faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, when he was granted bail.
He pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking in a controlled drug and two counts of failing to comply with an order made by a magistrate.
The 33-year-old self-employed concreter also pleaded not guilty to one count each of possessing a declared substance and driving while suspended.
A prosecutor did not oppose bail subject to conditions including a curfew.
Documents tendered to the court state on January 12, 2024, police arrested Snowden-Crowhurst after earlier that morning stopping his Ford Ranger in Latham.
Officers claim to have found just over $1600, which Snowden-Crowhurst claimed receiving for concreting work, and two mobile phones, before searching the man's Banks home.
There, police claim to have found approximately 320g of methamphetamine, 400 grams of MDMA, two more phones, 250 vapes, about $32,000, and fireworks.
Snowden-Crowhurst told officers the vapes were given to him by a work friend in lieu of cash for work completed.
He is also accused of refusing police access to his mobile phones.
During a failed bail application last week, defence lawyer Carley Hitchins told the court her client was now willing to provide passcodes to his phones after seeking legal advice.
A prosecutor had described Snowden-Crowhurst as "not simply a street level dealer".
"Police have intelligence there is likely a second location housing illicit substances," the lawyer said.
The case is next set to go before a registrar in April.
