'Not simply a street level dealer': Accused drug trafficker faces court

An accused drug trafficker has been found in possession of methamphetamine, MDMA, fireworks, numerous phones, vapes, and tens of thousands of dollars, police allege.
Garry Snowden-Crowhurst faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday on numerous charges, including two counts of trafficking in a controlled drug and one count of possessing a declared substance without authority.
The 33-year-old self-employed concreter waved to supporters in the public gallery after being refused bail and returning to custody.
Police arrested Snowden-Crowhurst on Friday after earlier that morning stopping his Ford Ranger in Latham.
Officers found just over $1600, which he claimed receiving for concreting work, and two mobile phones, before searching the man's Banks home.
There, police claim to have found approximately 320g of methamphetamine, 400g of MDMA, two more phones, 250 vapes, about $32,000, and fireworks.
Snowden-Crowhurst told officers the vapes were given to him by a work friend in lieu of cash for work completed.
A prosecutor described Snowden-Crowhurst as "not simply a street level dealer" based on the seizures, and opposed his bail application on the basis he was likely to commit crimes and interfere with evidence.
"Police have intelligence there is likely a second location housing illicit substances," she said.
With typical drug distribution operations, the prosecutor said, "you can't smile, shake hands and walk away from your associates".
The alleged offender has also been charged in relation to refusing police access to his mobile phones.
Defence lawyer Carley Hitchins told the court her client was now willing to provide passcodes to his phones after seeking legal advice.
Ms Hitchins also said Snowden-Crowhurst had a very limited criminal history and keeping him in custody based on the "speculation or suspicion" of further seizures would amount to "preventative detention".
Magistrate Glenn Theakston ultimately refused the man's bail, citing concerns about what kind of information may be found on his phones.
Mr Theakston said it was well known phones could be tampered with remotely.
Snowden-Crowhurst is set to face court again later this month.
