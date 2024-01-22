Man caught allegedly filming child abuse material in public park

A man has been accused of producing child abuse material after police found him allegedly filming himself having sex with a teenager in a daylit Canberra park.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 33-year-old alleged offender, whom The Canberra Times has chosen not to name at this stage, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
He bowed his head through much of his court appearance, when he was charged with using a child for the production of exploitation material, possessing child exploitation material, and using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material.
Soon after his conditional release, the man sprinted out of the territory court building while covering his face to escape the gaze of media cameras.
But he did not leave the wider precinct and was again found nearby, this time shielding himself behind a large electrical structure.
The man has also been charged with indecent exposure after police found him allegedly having sex with the 16-year-old girl at Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin on Sunday about 2.40pm.
Officers found the pair together and naked on Yerrabi Pond Island in "an area that is open to and used by the public".
Documents tendered to the court state police saw a mobile phone "propped up on the ground with the camera facing towards the male and female", leading to a suspicion that sexual acts were being filmed.
The man was arrested and his phone and belongings, including several sex toys, were taken by police.
Police also found what they suspected to be a small amount of methamphetamine and GHB in his bag and pants.
Two videos, said to have been taken just before 2.40pm on Sunday and found on the man's phone, allegedly show him and the girl having sex.
One video captures police approaching the pair.
More videos found on the phone allegedly show the man and the girl having sex in a number of ways, between August and October of last year when the alleged victim was 15.
By law, a child under the age of 16 cannot consent to having sex with an adult. Any sexual recording of a child under the age of 18 is defined as child abuse material.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Court documents also detail an exchange of messages on the alleged offender's phone with a contact saved as "Wiggy My Wife".
In the exchange, the man is accused of sending an image of the 16-year-old alleged victim performing a sexual act.
The alleged offender was released on a number of bail conditions.
He cannot contact or be within 100 metres of the teenager, must not consume illicit drugs, and be subject to urinalysis and supervision.
The man, who did not enter pleas to his charges and simply nodded when asked if he understood the conditions, is set to face court again next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.