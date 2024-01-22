How the CSIRO is using pop culture to redefine science communication

What do wombats have to do with the 2004 film Mean Girls?
For that matter, how can you compare Golden Globes red carpet outfits with native flora? And, the rose-crowned fruit dove - what's the link with the Danish Royals?
They seem like unlikely pairs, but the CSIRO Instagram account has found a way. The team behind @CSIROgram have managed to combine some of the biggest pop culture news with science news and facts.
When Princess Mary became Queen Mary in the recent Danish coronation, they compiled a list of Aussie species that wear crowns or have royal names. As the remake of Mean Girls hit cinemas, they edited iconic scenes from the 2004 original with Australian animals - and it's hard to go past a pink galah saying "On Wednesdays, we wear pink" or the kangaroo calling out a fox: "She doesn't even go here!"
And ahead of the Triple J Hottest 100, they posted the songs which got their votes, with the track titles spelling out "Did you know 95 per cent of fish live in the deep just swimming round and round in the dark". And yes, they were all titles of songs eligible for this year's count.
Talk about dedication! Something tells us that Monday's post describing a day in the life of a CSIRO social media manager may be a little more than just "scroll cute videos and pictures of wombats" and "contemplate whether our followers would still love me if I was a worm".
"We have a lot of fun with our Instagram account," CSIRO editorial and content manager Summer Goodwin says.
"The channel is really about reaching a younger audience - so 18- to 34-year-olds. As Australia's national science agency, our core business is around making our scientific research relevant, accessible and understood by people who don't necessarily have a science degree or background. It's about making our science really relatable and, as a government agency, we also need to be G-rated and child-safe.
"So that's our starting point. We meet every morning and talk about what's happening in the world. What are people talking about? Are there any memes we can jump on?"
But it's more than just the images on CSIRO's Instagram that have people loving the account.
In what may be a shock for some users of the image-based social media platforms, @csirogram followers are reading the captions - each one not just a funny quip but an informative piece about happenings in the Australian science industry.
The Hottest 100 post, for example? Well, that told a tale about marine researchers.
"There's a weird, wonderful world living in the depths of our oceans," the post read.
"In 2022 our [research vessel investigator] and scientists explored some of these worlds with researchers from [Western Australian Museum] and others on a data-collecting voyage to Gascoyne and Carnarvon Canyon Marine Parks.
"From squid studded with multicoloured shining 'jewels' to carnivorous glass scallops, the researchers onboard discovered some of the strangest creatures we'd ever seen."
And it's a media management plan that seems to be working.
Since 2020, the Instagram account has grown by 200 per cent, reaching about 175,000. Last year alone, they reached 36.5 million people.
And the most popular post? A photo of an echidna blowing a snot bubble taken at Taronga Zoo.
"We are really passionate about the work," Goodwin says.
"I think science communications are so important. If you look at a scientific journal, often you can't understand what you're reading. And it's really important information. So playing a role in making that information accessible to the Australian public is something everyone in my team is really passionate about."
