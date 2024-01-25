The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Woolworths incident evokes the spirit of Robin Hood

By Devin Bowles
January 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Earlier this week, my children witnessed a man hastily push a trolley loaded with groceries out of Woolworths, skipping payment at self-checkout.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.