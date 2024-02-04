Defence prepares to explain $1.25 billion ADFA project

Defence is preparing to explain plans for a $1.25 billion rebuild of its Canberra academy accommodation to a federal parliamentary committee early this year.
The department will face the Public Works committee to detail the billion-dollar Campbell project, which has been prioritised following advice from the Defence Strategic Review to build capability in the workforce.
The committee has not yet set a date for their appearance, but is expected to do so when Parliament returns next week.
It would include the construction of 1500 accommodation rooms for trainee officers at the Australian Defence Force Academy, offices for up to 100 supervisory staff and 1600 car parks to accommodate an expected increase in the number of trainees.
This would be a step up from the 1104 current accommodation rooms.
In its submission to the committee in November, Defence said current accommodation, built in the early 1980s, was "at the end of its useful life and presents health and psychosocial hazards by virtue of its poor design".
It noted that several buildings in the complex had to be vacated in November 2022, due to a black mould infestation.
Furthermore, the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide also raised concerns about the accommodation, described it as a "breeding ground' for unacceptable behaviour" due to design flaws.
Defence says the $1.25 billion rebuild is the preferred option because it would address constraints around the existing site and deliver "contemporary and safe" accommodation.
The department did consider whether it could retain and refurbish the existing accommodation complex, but said this would not address the "inherent" psychosocial, safety and security risks posed by the physical layouts of the buildings.
It was also estimated this option would cost approximately 80 per cent of the complete rebuild, putting the price just to refurbish at more than $1 billion.
The department has been consulting community groups and local politicians on its plans to rebuild the academy accommodation ahead of appearing before the Public Works Committee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.