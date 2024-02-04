The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Defence prepares to explain $1.25 billion ADFA project

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 5 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Defence is preparing to explain plans for a $1.25 billion rebuild of its Canberra academy accommodation to a federal parliamentary committee early this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.