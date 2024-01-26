The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

'It takes so much guts': the story behind the little Canberra boats that could

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
January 27 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nearly a decade after moving from Sydney to Canberra, GoBoat founder Nick Tyrrell is very much settled in the national capital and excited about its future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.