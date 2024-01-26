'It takes so much guts': the story behind the little Canberra boats that could

"My favourite policy of the O'Farrell government in which I worked, was the 'one on, two off' regulation policy. That was, if we ever had to introduce a new regulation in our portfolio, we had to accompany it with two regulations that we wanted to remove. That's the kind of philosophy I have with politics - the more we trust people to do what they think is right with their own income and what they work hard for, the better everyone does."