'All vets should die': Vet staff allege death threats, physical abuse

Being told that "all vets should die" was the last straw after months of abuse for Canberra Vet emergency clinic reception manager Leisa Matvieieva.
She had just told a client how much a proposed treatment for their sick pet would cost.
"The client wasn't agreeing with that money-wise and they started yelling," Ms Matvieieva said.
"It's not fair to receive death threats just because you need to do your job."
Nine minutes into a shift she was called a "veterinary c--t" by a breeder, whose number was microchipped to a stray dog.
She's had things thrown at her, and been yelled at in the carpark so loudly another client stood between her and the abuser.
Male pet owners regularly push and physically stand over female vet staff, Ms Matvieieva said.
Police have been called, and a client was fired after racially abusing someone.
The clinic has recently reviewed their security procedures, and leaves doors to consult rooms so they can intervene if - or when - vets and nurses are abused.
Revised security did not seem to be enough, so earlier this week the clinic took to social media with an appeal for kindness that went viral.
"During the last few weeks, our team has been experiencing an increase in abuse and aggressive behaviour," a Facebook post seen by thousands said.
"Yelling, foul language, hostility, mistreatment of others, intimidation, disrespect, and even threats.
"Our nurses are afraid to open the door to clients in the middle of the night."
The high suicide rate of vets is well-known. They are four-times more likely to take their own life than other professions.
A shortage of vet staff in Canberra has made day clinics shut their doors early, putting extra pressure on the Gungahlin-based emergency clinic.
It is open from 6pm to 8am during the week, and 24 hours on weekends and public holidays. Few Canberra-based day vets will open after 6pm.
"On some nights [one] overnight doctor will have a hospital load of 18 to 25 hospital patients," Ms Matvieieva said.
"You don't choose time of your emergencies.
"That's why stable patients ... have to wait. It's not because we're mean or we're not doing anything, it's because [that pet has] the luxury of waiting."
Staff understand the stress. They have their own loved fur-babies, struggle at the supermarket and brace at the bowser along with everybody else.
"It doesn't give people an excuse or a reason to abuse our staff," Ms Matvieieva said.
The high-cost of living makes an unplanned vet trip hurt more than usual. Fees are not subsidised by the government.
"We're trying to find a balance between still being able to pay our nurses their wages [and] not overcharging the client," Ms Matvieieva said.
"Ultimately we're all here to help animals. I don't know a single person who is in this industry because they love money."
In 2023, a veterinary nurse made a median annual salary, before tax, of $44,944.52, while a vet made $65,350.53, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data.
Emergency vet consultations can cost thousands of dollars, but Ms Matvieieva said the clinic will provide different options and estimates before any treatment.
They also offer ZipPay and VetPay, which is like Afterpay for vet bills.
"We had people presenting with our animals consenting to treatment, we provide the treatment, and then they disputed every single thing on the bill," Ms Matvieieva said.
"Very rarely people are able to deliver it in a respectful way. [Usually] they will start yelling, they will start accusing [and swearing]."
Other clients will use "emotional blackmail" and guilt staff to try and avoid paying, Ms Matvieieva said.
The Canberra community has rallied in support of the vet clinic since the open letter. They've received a bouquet of flowers, chocolates and letters.
ACT Senator Katy Gallagher commented on social media, thanking the clinic for helping her dog Pip last year.
"As we waited to be seen I watched in awe as staff dealt so kindly with sick animals and worried owners," she wrote.
"The professionalism of your staff from front desk to vets was incredible considering the pressure they were under."
On Wednesday afternoon, a teary-eyed family walked into the clinic carrying a scared, greying staffy.
A woman pulled tissues from a box on the front desk, while a man stood stiff, holding in tears. Red-eyed teenage girls trembled, holding on tight to the dog lead.
Watching the life leave a vulnerable pet while their family sobs. Euthanasia is a tough part of the job.
But it isn't the worst.
