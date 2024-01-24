Double demerits for Australia Day long weekend

Double demerits will begin at midnight on Thursday across the ACT and NSW.
The Australia Day holiday penalty period will continue until midnight on Sunday.
Double the number of demerit points will be applied to such offences as speeding, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt, and for motorcycle riders failing to wear a helmet.
All other offences that incur at least a one demerit point penalty will attract a further point.
ACT police reminded drivers to take their time and plan their journeys, whether they are heading away for the long weekend or returning to Canberra.
"We want people to drive to the conditions and not be impatient, and to drive safely in order to arrive at their destination," the spokesperson said.
The ACT has recorded one road death so far this year but over the border, NSW has been slammed by a horror start to 2024 in which 21 people have died, four more than for the same period last year.
