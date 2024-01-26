A great country doesn't need Australia Day

"Doesn't matter who is appointed as the head of our ABC," wrote Bob. "He/she will have no impact. The ABC is supposed to be unbiased, but it's really run by the lefty staff. Must be among the must-have criteria for getting a job there. Complained about its pre-election bias once. Took four months to get a 'nothing to see here' response. Q+A did it for me. Lefty moderator, lefty panel, lefty audience and lefty questions. And all with taxpayer money. It should be privatised, or at the very least get a CEO with a wide broom."