The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Canberrans have been sold a lie in the government's euthanasia bill

By Patrick McArdle
January 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week the inquiry into the ACT euthanasia legislation will hold public hearings. By year's end each state and territory, with the possible exception of the Northern Territory, will have enacted legislation to enable euthanasia. No bill actually uses that term - instead they emphasise it is voluntary and the person is already dying. The inquiry will almost certainly find the bill is excellent. Let there be no doubt, the bill will pass and by the end of 2025 people in the ACT will be dying by their own hand or through the actions of a health professional. The members of the Assembly seem to be very keen to pass this legislation rather than taking it to the election to be held only months from now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.