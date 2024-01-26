Canberrans have been sold a lie in the government's euthanasia bill

This week the inquiry into the ACT euthanasia legislation will hold public hearings. By year's end each state and territory, with the possible exception of the Northern Territory, will have enacted legislation to enable euthanasia. No bill actually uses that term - instead they emphasise it is voluntary and the person is already dying. The inquiry will almost certainly find the bill is excellent. Let there be no doubt, the bill will pass and by the end of 2025 people in the ACT will be dying by their own hand or through the actions of a health professional. The members of the Assembly seem to be very keen to pass this legislation rather than taking it to the election to be held only months from now.