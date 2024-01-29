The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Airlines found to be ripping off customers in uncompetitive routes

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
January 29 2024 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Evidence that airlines double their ticket prices in the absence of competition will be provided to the government as it considers a major aviation overhaul.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.