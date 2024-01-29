Grass and bushfire extinguished north of Lyneham

A grass and bushfire which broke out adjacent to Gungahlin Drive has been extinguished, leaving some sections of land significantly burnt.
Two fires erupted between the intersection of Ellenborough Street and the Barton Highway, one 40x30 metres in size and the other 25x30 metres.
The affected scrub land north of Lyneham has been burnt bare.
Units from ACT Fire & Rescue, the ACT Rural Fire Service and the ACT Parks and Conservation Service were on scene, with 12 firefighting vehicles, to extinguish the blaze.
"Emergency services have departed the scene and there is no ongoing threat to the community," an ACT Emergency Services agency spokesperson said.
The fires started just after 4pm. By 5.15pm, firefighters had extinguished them
The spokesperson said no properties were threatened and roads remained open.
