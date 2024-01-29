Kia engulfed in flames after driver crashes while allegedly trying to flee police

A silver Kia Carnival went up in flames after the driver crashed the car at the Caswell Drive turnoff, after allegedly trying to evaded police on the weekend, authorities said.
Police allegedly saw the car travelling on the wrong side of the road, heading at speed directly towards their marked police vehicle about 2.20pm Sunday.
The driver of the Kia then nearly collided with the back of another car as he swerved to the correct side of the road, they say.
"A pursuit was commenced with the vehicle, which was subsequently terminated due to the manner of driving of the man," police said.
The Kia allegedly ran red light at the intersection of Melrose Drive and Eggleston Crescent. It was then seen speeding through the backstreets and green belts of Waramanga and Weston.
Police received reports of the car crashing at the Caswell Drive turnoff onto the Glenloch interchange and catching on fire about 2.35pm.
"By the time police arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames threatening to spread to nearby bushland," police said.
ACT Fire and Rescue were called and put out the fire.
The 37-year-old Queanbeyan man was found in the nearby bushland and arrested. He has been charged with five offences, including one count of failing to stop a motor vehicle for police, and two counts of reckless driving.
Inquiries are continuing and further charges may be laid, police said.
