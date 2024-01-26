Dad faces almost 40 sex-related charges against seven alleged victims

A father accused of raping and indecently assaulting his children, as well as their friends and others, is facing almost 40 sexual offence charges.
The 43-year-old man from Monash, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
He faces 40 charges including eight counts of incest or attempted incest, 19 counts of committing an act of indecency on a young person, as well as multiple counts of committing an act of indecency in the presence of a young person.
On Thursday, officers from the sexual assault and child abuse team searched a home in Monash and arrested the 43-year-old man.
A police document states the alleged crimes involved seven victims including the man's children and their friends.
He is accused of raping and indecently assaulting three of his children over a period of several years with the youngest being 10.
The document alleges he told one of his children: "If she told anyone, he would get locked up and that the family would fall apart and wouldn't have a father."
He is also accused of urging some of them to do lines of cocaine.
Three of the children reported waking up to find vibrators turned on near their pillow, allegedly placed there by their father.
One of the alleged victims began to hide the sex toy in a Harry Potter mug, which had been a Christmas present.
However, it allegedly would always reappear, once with a note saying: "You should use it."
It is also alleged the man hid cameras in the girl's bedrooms and around the home.
"The defendant had a number of cameras set up in the house, including one in the kitchen which he claimed was to monitor the pet birds," the document states.
"The defendant had a camera that he moved around the house and his family did not become aware of the camera until the defendant had moved out."
The documents also allege the man raped his half-sister when she was 16.
The man is accused of walking around the common areas of the home naked and making sexual comments to friends of his children.
The documents allege on one occasion he was walking around naked except for a McDonald's cup covering his genitals
When another friend stayed the night, the man is accused of placing his genitals on the boy's head while he was sleeping and taking a photo.
The man also allegedly Tasered a child on the arm after saying: "Let me Taser your nuts and you can have a few lines of coke."
In court on Saturday, Legal Aid lawyer Brandon Bodel successfully applied for the man to be granted bail.
Mr Bodel said the man could stay in his employer's home and "there's going to be no sleepovers" involving children.
A prosecutor had opposed bail, saying there was a risk of the man interfering with witnesses and the ongoing police investigation.
The lawyer said the man had a history of family violence offences, which "tells of a willingness to offend in relation to that family context".
Magistrate Ken Archer ultimately granted bail with conditions not to be in the presence of a person under 18 unless in the company of another adult, a curfew and daily reporting to a police station.
"[The allegations are] wide ranging and come from a number of separate complainants. They are similar in terms and they involve behaviour that is obviously very serious ... if proved [it] will attract significant punishment," Mr Archer said.
The man is set to face court again next month.
