Year of 'hard, unglamourous, crucial' work ahead for ACT courts

A year of "hard and unglamourous work for all involved" lies ahead for the ACT courts, "work that matters", the territory's acting top judge has said.
"I have no words of encouragement for you," Acting Chief Justice David Mossop said on Monday, arousing laughter from a room full of legal practitioners.
Instead, the judge officially commenced the legal year by quoting Winston Churchill: "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat."
Acting Chief Justice Mossop conceded the word "blood" could be removed from what remains a sombre but apt description of the tireless work ahead for many in 2024.
"Most of what the court does is, to say the least, unglamourous," the judge said.
"Let quality and civility be the goals for which we all strive in 2024."
The mostly full bench of ACT Supreme Court justices present for the ceremonial sitting included new faces, like newly appointed Acting Justice Rebecca Christensen and Acting Justice Anthony Hopkins.
The pair are set to take over and share responsibilities for the drug and alcohol sentencing list, helmed by Acting Justice Richard Refshauge for the past three-and-a-half years.
The list promotes rehabilitation and community-based sentences over keeping offenders behind bars.
On Monday, Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury commended the territory for its progressiveness, which he said was "reflected in our legal system".
Mr Rattenbury acknowledged the ACT's ongoing commitment to community-led advocacy leading to legislative action, most often relating to sex crimes.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The Attorney-General cited the current consideration into removing good character references for those who sexually offend against children.
Among other legislative changes, he also discussed the recently introduced requirements for bars and nightclubs to keep CCTV for 30 days after a sexual assault allegation could not be pursued.
The new year will see the introduction of the territory's first dedicated legal service for victim-survivors, offered by the Women's Legal Centre and Victims Support ACT.
The program is set to offer tailored support at every step of the criminal justice system process, including engagement with police and prosecutors, during trials and in post-sentencing.
The ACT, Mr Rattenbury said, is "committed to ensuring victim-survivors can seek legal recourse in a safe and trauma-informed manner".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.