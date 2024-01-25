Woman calls police on self after alleged scissor back stab

A woman has called police on herself after she allegedly stabbed a man twice in the back with a pair of scissors.
The alleged offender, whom The Canberra Times has chosen not to name, was quickly granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
During her brief appearance, the 38-year-old woman entered an emphatic plea of not guilty to the charge of intentional wounding.
Police arrested her on December 13 of last year after an alleged morning altercation at her Dickson home.
Court documents allege the woman began saying "disrespectful and degrading things" to the man, before questioning him about a home CCTV's SD card she claimed he had taken.
The woman's demeanour and tone are said to have rapidly changed "from angry to highly aggressive and threatening" towards the man.
He denied having any knowledge of the card's whereabouts.
[The man] was fearful for his safety, ordered a DiDi rideshare to pick him up and take him home, and began recording the incident on a digital voice recorder, the documents state.
As the man attempted to leave, the woman allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and raised them towards him.
She is accused of following him down a hallway, grabbing him and stabbing him once in the upper back and then again as he allegedly continued his struggle to leave.
The man is said to have then ran down to his rideshare and told the driver: "Dude, I think I have been stabbed in the back."
The driver jumped out of the car to help the "shaking, shivering and stuttering" man and noticed a "large amount of blood" on the back of his shirt.
About the same time, the woman called police and "advised them she may have stabbed a person".
Officers arrested the woman and found the bloodied scissors in her home. However, she told police the man had fallen onto the alleged weapon.
She is set to face court again in April.
