The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Woman calls police on self after alleged scissor back stab

TP
By Tim Piccione
January 25 2024 - 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has called police on herself after she allegedly stabbed a man twice in the back with a pair of scissors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.