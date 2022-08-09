The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Supreme Court drug and alcohol sentencing list pays for itself, reduces recidivism: ANU review

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:08am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury and Chief Justice Lucy McCallum, who released the review on Tuesday. Picture: James Croucher

A therapeutic court program for offenders with addiction issues is paying for itself and saving money, according to a new study that shows none of its graduates have reoffended.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.