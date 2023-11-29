Lost footage stopped a sexual assault investigation. It won't happen again

Bars and nightclubs will be required to use security cameras and keep the footage for 30 days under changes proposed by the ACT government designed to support investigations into violent incidents in the venues.
The changes follow advocacy from a university student, whose allegation of a sexual assault in a nightclub more than two years ago could not be properly investigated because the footage was quickly deleted.
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said the changes, which were introduced to the Legislative Assembly in a bill to amend the territory's liquor laws, said the changes were designed to deter violent behaviour in bars and nightclubs and make it easier for police to investigate incidents.
"People enjoying Canberra's local entertainment scene need to be able to do so confidently," Mr Rattenbury said.
Mr Rattenbury told the Assembly existing security camera rules were inconsistent and the law change would standardise requirements.
"The new legislation will require security cameras in licenced venues to be clearly visible, with a sign at each entrance to indicate that patrons may be recorded. In consideration of privacy requirements, deletion of security camera footage will be required after 90 days at the latest," the government said in a statement.
Eliza Wilson, who had advocated for the change after her allegations of a 2021 sexual assault in Cube Nightclub could not be investigated because the venue taped over security footage, welcomed the move to strengthen safety in the ACT.
"I hope it will help prevent and provide some accountability for those who decide to target those in places like bars and nightclubs, where one should be able to have fun with their friends without fear," Ms Wilson said.
"And most importantly, I hope this change means no one will have to go through an experience similar to mine."
Ms Wilson was 19 when she said a "creepy man" groped her and put his hands up her skirt at Cube, an allegation that was reported to police four days later in February 2021.
Police did not visit the venue until nine days after the incident, by which time the venue had taped over the security camera footage.
Cube was later fined $7000 for breaching its liquor licence after the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal found the venue failed to retain its footage for 21 days as required.
What Were You Wearing Australia's Sarah Williams said she was exceptionally happy to welcome mandatory security camera requirements for licensed venues.
"It will make a huge change, allowing perpetrators to be held accountable and ensuring venues comply and respond in appropriate ways to victims of sexual violence, assault, and drink spiking," Ms Williams said.
"Patrons will now be able to attend venues knowing they are a lot safer, that venues are being held to appropriate standards."
Debate on the bill, which is expected to pass with government support, was adjourned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.