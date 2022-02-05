news, latest-news, cube nightclub

Cube nightclub has been fined $7000 following an incident in 2021 where potential CCTV evidence of an alleged sexual assault was destroyed. An investigation into allegations of assault made by Australian National University student Eliza Wilson was thwarted in February when Cube's former owners breached liquor licensing laws by failing to keep CCTV footage. Ms Wilson said she was ordering drinks at the bar on February 21, which was in clear view of cameras, when she was assaulted by a stranger. The ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal found Cube failed to retain CCTV footage in accordance with its liquor licensing agreement and a fault within its recording system meant footage from the night of the incident could not be recovered. The Civic nightclub was also found to have failed in its requirement to advise authorities of reportable incidents within the statutory timeframe on 12 occasions. Ownership of Cube changed hands in November 2021, several months after the alleged incident. The popular CBD nightclub reopened briefly after forced closure due to lockdown in 2021. It closed temporarily in January and remains closed, citing COVID rules which prevented standing while drinking and dancing as making the business unviable. READ ALSO: Ms Wilson has previously told The Canberra Times she wanted consequences for Cube to send a message this type of conduct was unacceptable. Fair Trading and Compliance Executive branch manager Josh Rynehart said the tribunal outcome demonstrated the ACT government's ongoing focus on supporting harm minimisation. "Licensed venues must adhere to their legal requirements and ensure compliance with their venue's risk assessment management plan at all times to support public safety," he said. "This ruling sends a strong message to licensees about the possible serious ramifications of failing to comply with their obligations."

