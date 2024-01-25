Alleged killer accused of assaulting Irma Palasics year before death

A man accused of brutally murdering a grandmother allegedly burgled her home and assaulted her more than 12 months before the killing.
New charges laid against Joseph Vekony, 68, reveal the first alleged burglary and assault took place in a home in Red Hill in 1998, while the home invasion and subsequent murder occurred in McKellar a year later.
Vekony, and Steve Fabriczy, 68, are accused of killing of Irma Palasics and were arrested and extradited from Melbourne following a DNA breakthrough in the case last year.
The hunt for the two men who broke into the Palasicses' home almost 24 years ago, bashing Mrs Palasics, and her husband Gregor, has been one of Canberra's longest-running police investigations.
The elderly couple were bound with cable ties and are said to have been viciously beaten as the men ransacked their McKellar house for two hours, stealing $30,000 worth of cash and jewellery.
Mrs Palasics did not survive her injuries and died at the scene.
In the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, Vekony was charged with seven new offences, which were read to him via a Hungarian interpreter.
Vekony is yet to enter pleas to the fresh counts of armed robbery, unlawfully confining a person, aggravated burglary with intent to steal, aggravated burglary with intent to assault, burglary, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Fabrizcy has denied a charge of murder but is yet to enter pleas to armed robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and unlawfully confining a person.
The particulars of the new charges allege Vekony committed an aggravated burglary of the couple's Red Hill home and assaulted Mrs Palasics causing actual bodily harm on October 10, 1998.
He was also charged with a series of offences relating to the night Mrs Palasics died on November 6, 1999 at their home, now in McKellar.
These include accusations Vekony stole $30,000 cash and used force while armed with a weapon, namely, a "solid cylindrical object" about 30cm to 50cm long and 5cm in diameter.
He is also charged with unlawfully confining Mr Palasics and assaulting him causing actual bodily harm.
Acting registrar Belinda Barry adjourned both cases to return to court in March.
For Fabriczy, prosecutor Trent Hickey had sought a six-week adjournment as a brief of evidence had been provided but there was "more material to come".
"It is a complicated investigation ... the brief will be large and complex," Mr Hickey said.
Fabriczy's lawyer, Tom Taylor, said his client "does appreciate the complexity" of the case but "he's eager to have these matters committed as early as possible".
Travis Jackson, barrister for Vekony, told the court he expected the case to be ready for committal on the next occasion and any further adjournment would be opposed.
"There isn't a significant volume of fresh evidence that needs to be obtained," Mr Jackson said.
