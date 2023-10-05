A man accused of brutally murdering a grandmother in her own home more than 20 years ago, has consented to a "buccal swab" which will see his DNA collected as part of an ongoing investigation.
In September, Steve Fabriczy was charged in relation to the 1999 bashing murder of 73-year-old Canberra woman Irma Palasics.
The hunt for two men who broke into the Palasics' McKellar home almost 24 years ago, brutally bashing Mrs Palasics, and her husband Gregor, has been one of Canberra's longest-running police investigations.
The elderly couple were bound with cable ties and are said to have been viciously beaten as the men ransacked the house for two hours, stealing large amounts of cash and jewellery.
Mrs Palasics died as a result of injuries sustained that night.
While police announced a breakthrough in the cold case and arrested Fabriczy last month, they are still seeking the second man accused of involvement in the killing.
Fabriczy, from Melbourne, was extradited to the ACT after DNA, taken a number of years earlier by Victorian police, was matched by the Australian Federal Police in mid-2020.
He did not appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, but Legal Aid lawyer, Nathan Deakes, said the man consented to new DNA swabs being taken.
A buccal swab usually involves scraping the inside of the cheek to collect cells for testing.
Fabriczy, 68, faces one charge of murder and is yet to enter a plea.
Prosecutor Caitlin Diggins had sought a "forensic procedure application" which could see the court order Fabriczy to participate.
However, magistrate James Lawton said this wasn't necessary and the application was withdrawn.
"I'm not trying to be difficult but it seems to me that if the suspect is consenting to a procedure I don't need to make an order, or can't make an order," Mr Lawton said.
An extradition hearing in Victoria previously heard Fabriczy had made admissions to being in the house at the time of the alleged crimes but denies being a party to any type of assault.
Mrs Palasics' grandson, John Mikita, previously told media outside of court that the family wanted justice.
"There are many questions that we have as a family that we need answers to," Mr Mikita said.
The court adjourned the case for four weeks to return on November 2.
Mrs Palasics' family also asked anyone who could help the investigation to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.