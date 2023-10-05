The Canberra Times
Steve Fabriczy agrees to DNA swab, accused of murdering Irma Palasics

By Hannah Neale
October 5 2023 - 11:30am
A man accused of brutally murdering a grandmother in her own home more than 20 years ago, has consented to a "buccal swab" which will see his DNA collected as part of an ongoing investigation.

Hannah Neale

