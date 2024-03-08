The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Kyrgios car thief revealed as killer of 21yo during police pursuit

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated March 8 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kyrgios with his green Tesla Model X. Picture Instagram
Nick Kyrgios with his green Tesla Model X. Picture Instagram

The serial criminal who stole Nick Kyrgios' car at gunpoint can now be revealed as the teenager who struck and killed a university student with a stolen vehicle almost 20 years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.