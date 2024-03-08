Kyrgios car thief revealed as killer of 21yo during police pursuit

The serial criminal who stole Nick Kyrgios' car at gunpoint can now be revealed as the teenager who struck and killed a university student with a stolen vehicle almost 20 years ago.
The man, who was 33 when he robbed the Canberra tennis star's mother last year, faced the ACT Supreme Court on Friday, when he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery.
With the guilty plea removing the risk of prejudicing a possible jury in a trial, it can now be revealed the man killed Clea Rose in 2005.
The Canberra Times has chosen to refer to the man's role in the death of Ms Rose and therefore cannot name him because he was a child at the time.
He was just 14 when he struck and killed Ms Rose at East Row, Civic, while driving a stolen car during a police pursuit.
Ms Rose, who was 21, walked out onto the road when the boy, driving at high speed, struck her and then failed to stop.
The girl sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, before she died from catastrophic brain injuries three weeks later.
The teenager was sentenced to serve 18 months behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including culpable driving causing death.
On Friday, Justice Louise Taylor adjourned the case to next appear before the Drug and Alcohol Sentencing List next month.
While facts of the case are yet to be agreed, police documents previously tendered to the court allege Kyrgios' mother answered a knock at the door to find a long-barrelled firearm pointed at her about 8.30am in early May 2023.
Her assailant is said to have demanded the keys to Kyrgios' bright green Tesla, which was parked in the driveway.
Police say Kyrgios' mother handed over the keys before screaming for help and alerting her son, who was in the house at the time.
It was alleged that while Kyrgios and his manager were on the phone to emergency services, the tennis star used the Tesla app to limit the car's speed to 80km/h and track its movements for police.
It was said that after pursuing the vehicle across several suburbs, police were able to arrest the driver in Ainslie.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.